100 / 365
A humble “garden variety” geranium near my bus stop today.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
586
photos
155
followers
361
following
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
14th December 2022 12:12pm
Tags
red
,
flower
,
geranium
moni kozi
ace
Humble but so bright and beautiful.
My mom just told me that hers just froze. She kept them on a window sill outside, because they were still in bright bloom. And one night the temperature dropped too much.
December 14th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely.
December 14th, 2022
