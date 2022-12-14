Previous
Next
A humble “garden variety” geranium near my bus stop today. by johnfalconer
100 / 365

A humble “garden variety” geranium near my bus stop today.

14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Humble but so bright and beautiful.
My mom just told me that hers just froze. She kept them on a window sill outside, because they were still in bright bloom. And one night the temperature dropped too much.
December 14th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely.
December 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise