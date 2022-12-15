Windsurfing hydrofoils(?) going round the mark. Two Australian boards chasing the leader, a board from Thailand.

I am not sure what these things are called. They seem to have a few names. And they are very, very fast.



I was watching what seems to be an international regatta from my balcony. They were mainly on the other side of Middle Harbour which is impossible for me to get to now that I don’t drive. They did have one marker buoy closer to us. But still being so far away these are “noisy” blown up photos!