Windsurfing hydrofoils(?) going round the mark. Two Australian boards chasing the leader, a board from Thailand.

I am not sure what these things are called. They seem to have a few names. And they are very, very fast.

I was watching what seems to be an international regatta from my balcony. They were mainly on the other side of Middle Harbour which is impossible for me to get to now that I don’t drive. They did have one marker buoy closer to us. But still being so far away these are “noisy” blown up photos!
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I’m struggling a bit with my health. I’m back for a while anyway. I’m uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
Diana ace
Great action shot, it is so much fun watching the speed these pick up!
December 15th, 2022  
