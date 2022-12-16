Sign up
102 / 365
Royal Botanic Gardens Sydney. Watching Christmas celebrations.
This was last night and it was freezing for Sydney in early summer. About 20°C (roughly 70°F)
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
1
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I'm struggling a bit with my health. I'm back for a while anyway. I'm uploading some older photos just to show that I was still...
589
photos
156
followers
361
following
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
15th December 2022 8:56pm
Tags
christmas
,
royal
,
concert
,
gardens
,
sydney
,
botanic
Boxplayer
ace
What pretty lights, how lovely. 20 degrees sounds so balmy to me 🙂
December 16th, 2022
