301 / 365
George Michael tribute band. But I think he looks more like Freddie Mercury from Queen.
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
3
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It's great.
Tags
michael
,
george
,
why
,
dee
,
freddie
,
rsl
,
mercury
Diana
ace
He sure does, wonderful shot and light.
July 4th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great shot, fab light.
July 4th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@ludwigsdiana
@nigelrogers
Thanks I had work on the edits to get anywhere.
July 4th, 2023
Thanks I had work on the edits to get anywhere.