Previous
George Michael tribute band. But I think he looks more like Freddie Mercury from Queen. by johnfalconer
301 / 365

George Michael tribute band. But I think he looks more like Freddie Mercury from Queen.

3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It’s great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
82% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
He sure does, wonderful shot and light.
July 4th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great shot, fab light.
July 4th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
@ludwigsdiana @nigelrogers
Thanks I had work on the edits to get anywhere.
July 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise