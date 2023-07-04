Previous
Next
Cousins. by johnfalconer
302 / 365

Cousins.

A very old shot taken in London. Fiddling with black and white editing to use as a filler..
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It’s great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love this! So nostalgic
July 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So cute.
July 22nd, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Beautiful portrait
July 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of the two!
July 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This is so beautiful! It’s melting my heart.
July 22nd, 2023  
Mark St Clair ace
Great mood in B&W
July 22nd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful edit and so sweet
July 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise