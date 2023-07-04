Sign up
302 / 365
Cousins.
A very old shot taken in London. Fiddling with black and white editing to use as a filler..
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
7
6
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I am enjoying this more and more thanks to everybody joining in. It’s great. I did upload a a lot of photos up to...
810
photos
183
followers
395
following
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
2022/23
Camera
NIKON D200
Taken
8th June 2008 6:41pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
black
,
and
,
london
,
white.
,
cousins
,
thomas
Casablanca
ace
Love this! So nostalgic
July 22nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
So cute.
July 22nd, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Beautiful portrait
July 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of the two!
July 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
This is so beautiful! It’s melting my heart.
July 22nd, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
Great mood in B&W
July 22nd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful edit and so sweet
July 22nd, 2023
