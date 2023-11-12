Sign up
Photo 433
Be calm and wash your hands.
My attempt at high key.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross's fault as...
8
3
2022/23
iPhone 11 Pro Max
12th November 2023 3:52pm
hands
,
hospital
,
wash
,
“high
,
key”
,
owo-6
,
sixws-145
Boxplayer
Good advice though
November 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
Most areas in a hospital lend themselves to high key and this one works.
November 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
Well don - it works!
November 12th, 2023
