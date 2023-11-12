Previous
Be calm and wash your hands. by johnfalconer
Photo 433

Be calm and wash your hands.

My attempt at high key.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

John Falconer

Boxplayer ace
Good advice though
November 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Most areas in a hospital lend themselves to high key and this one works.
November 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well don - it works!
November 12th, 2023  
