Previous
“Blood is a very special juice.” by johnfalconer
Photo 432

“Blood is a very special juice.”

Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749 - 1832)

Pulse oximeter measuring oxygen saturation levels (SpO2).
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
118% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
All very clever. I hope that your readings are at an acceptable level.
November 10th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
@wakelys
Thanks. No problems. Around 96-98%!
November 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise