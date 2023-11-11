Sign up
Photo 432
“Blood is a very special juice.”
Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749 - 1832)
Pulse oximeter measuring oxygen saturation levels (SpO2).
11th November 2023
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
2
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
10th November 2023 9:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
challenge
,
owo-6
,
sixws-145
Susan Wakely
ace
All very clever. I hope that your readings are at an acceptable level.
November 10th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@wakelys
Thanks. No problems. Around 96-98%!
November 10th, 2023
