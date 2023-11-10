Previous
Odd more aesthetically pleasing than even???
Odd more aesthetically pleasing than even???

The art and photography “rule of odds” states that when you're including a group of subjects in your photo, an odd number, rather than an even number will produce a more interesting, and visually pleasing composition.

Here are an odd and an even number of green beans. What do you think?

When I was putting it together I thought I could have laid the beans out very differently. But I’d already eaten them!

(Sorry about using food for a my photos but I only have my iPhone with me and there are limited subjects you can photograph.)
10th November 2023

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Dianne
Um - I think you need to eat one more piece off one of the plates!!
November 10th, 2023  
Boxplayer
I always have that trouble, eating my photographic subjects 🤣 I think odd is better!
November 10th, 2023  
John Falconer
@dide
I ate them all.
November 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Oddly enough I am counting evens!
November 10th, 2023  
