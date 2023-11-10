Odd more aesthetically pleasing than even???

The art and photography “rule of odds” states that when you're including a group of subjects in your photo, an odd number, rather than an even number will produce a more interesting, and visually pleasing composition.



Here are an odd and an even number of green beans. What do you think?



When I was putting it together I thought I could have laid the beans out very differently. But I’d already eaten them!



(Sorry about using food for a my photos but I only have my iPhone with me and there are limited subjects you can photograph.)