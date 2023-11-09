Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 430
Still life. But not for long.
Edited using VanceAI
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
9
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
927
photos
194
followers
385
following
117% complete
View this month »
423
424
425
426
427
428
429
430
Latest from all albums
424
425
426
427
161
428
429
430
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
9
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
9th November 2023 12:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
painting
,
owo-6
,
sixws-145
Diana
ace
Great processing, I hope you ate it all afterwards!
November 9th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Brilliant. such fun!!!
November 9th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice processing, is this your lunch?
November 9th, 2023
Christina
ace
Cool edit
November 9th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Arty edit!
November 9th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@onewing
Yep. My lunch and it was very tasty.
November 9th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Nicely illustrative
November 9th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Ate every morsel. Starving.
November 9th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@beverley365
@christinav
@edorreandresen
Thanks. I’m now having dinner having uploaded the lunch photo. Sorry but no dinner photo!!!
November 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Yep. My lunch and it was very tasty.
Ate every morsel. Starving.
Thanks. I’m now having dinner having uploaded the lunch photo. Sorry but no dinner photo!!!