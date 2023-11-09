Previous
Still life. But not for long. by johnfalconer
Photo 430

Still life. But not for long.

Edited using VanceAI
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
117% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great processing, I hope you ate it all afterwards!
November 9th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Brilliant. such fun!!!
November 9th, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice processing, is this your lunch?
November 9th, 2023  
Christina ace
Cool edit
November 9th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Arty edit!
November 9th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
@onewing
Yep. My lunch and it was very tasty.
November 9th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Nicely illustrative
November 9th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
@ludwigsdiana
Ate every morsel. Starving.
November 9th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
@beverley365 @christinav @edorreandresen

Thanks. I’m now having dinner having uploaded the lunch photo. Sorry but no dinner photo!!!
November 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise