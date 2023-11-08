Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 429
Outside is a long way off.
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
926
photos
193
followers
385
following
117% complete
View this month »
422
423
424
425
426
427
428
429
Latest from all albums
423
424
425
426
427
161
428
429
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
8th November 2023 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outside
,
ocean
,
view
,
beaches
,
northern
,
owo-6
,
sixws-145
Susan Wakely
ace
But it’s out there waiting for you.
November 8th, 2023
Dianne
Oh John - I hope you can get out there soon.
November 8th, 2023
Babs
ace
But it is a nice view.
When do you get to leave hospital and go to rehab?
November 8th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Looks like it is inviting you to rush out and enjoy the outdoors. I hope you will just do that in no time.
November 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
When do you get to leave hospital and go to rehab?