Outside is a long way off. by johnfalconer
Photo 429

Outside is a long way off.

8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
117% complete

Susan Wakely ace
But it’s out there waiting for you.
November 8th, 2023  
Dianne
Oh John - I hope you can get out there soon.
November 8th, 2023  
Babs ace
But it is a nice view.

When do you get to leave hospital and go to rehab?
November 8th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Looks like it is inviting you to rush out and enjoy the outdoors. I hope you will just do that in no time.
November 8th, 2023  
