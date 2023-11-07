Sign up
Photo 428
Photo 428
There's a Light at the End of the Tunnel
“There's a Light at the End of the Tunnel
The inside might be as black as the night
But at the end of the tunnel, there's a light”
Richard Stilgoe
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
6
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
925 photos
193 followers
386 following
925
photos
193
followers
386
following
117% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
7th November 2023 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hospital
,
corridor
,
beaches
,
northern
,
owo-6
Olwynne
Not much going on work wise! Or did you have to be patient 😉 to get a clear shot?
November 7th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely leading line on the floor
November 7th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful tunnel
November 7th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@ollyfran
I had to wait for ten minutes. There were trolleys and people everywhere. And I only grabbed this one just before it was starting again!!!
November 7th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@rensala
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks for commenting.
November 7th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great light. Not often that you get a clear corridor.
November 7th, 2023
I had to wait for ten minutes. There were trolleys and people everywhere. And I only grabbed this one just before it was starting again!!!
Thanks for commenting.