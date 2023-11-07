Previous
There's a Light at the End of the Tunnel

“There's a Light at the End of the Tunnel
The inside might be as black as the night
But at the end of the tunnel, there's a light”

Richard Stilgoe
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

John Falconer

Olwynne
Not much going on work wise! Or did you have to be patient 😉 to get a clear shot?
November 7th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely leading line on the floor
November 7th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful tunnel
November 7th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
@ollyfran
I had to wait for ten minutes. There were trolleys and people everywhere. And I only grabbed this one just before it was starting again!!!
November 7th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
@rensala @365projectorgchristine
Thanks for commenting.
November 7th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great light. Not often that you get a clear corridor.
November 7th, 2023  
