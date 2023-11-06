Sign up
Photo 427
“Smell that fresh morning air! Look at the blue sky above!” Dennis Hackin
Especially after being locked up inside for two weeks and it was quickly snapped from an awkward angle!
6th November 2023
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Photo Details
sky
blue
hospital
owo-6
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
You must be going stir crazy. Do you have a release date yet?
November 6th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
Sometime before Christmas!! But the good news it’s THIS Christmas!!🎉🥳🎊
November 6th, 2023
Babs
ace
Lovely to see blue skies again but more rain on the way I believe.
You must be counting the days till Christmas and your release date. Hope you get time off for good behaviour. ha ha
November 6th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@onewing
Thanks Babs. I’m being a very good boy.
November 6th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Lovely sky. One incentive for you to get out of there as quickly as you can. I hope for you this will not take long. Good luck.
November 6th, 2023
