“Have a chat” by johnfalconer
“Have a chat”

This is the “patient information board” next to each patient’s bed. A few days before this was taken a nurse put next to the heading of “patient’s preferred name” - “John “have a chat””!!! Cheeky.
I’ve always been chatty. And this was in fact my nickname for a few decades! The nurse’s name was Gabi and she talked a bit. So I told her I would use “gabs” to remember her name. She laughed and told me all her friends call her that!!! We had a nice chat.
John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, I love it! Chatty patients are better than moany ones in my experience!
November 5th, 2023  
Wylie ace
Is this you, John 'have a chat'? If so, get well soon!
November 5th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
@pusspup
That’s me. Have a chat Falconer!!
November 5th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
@casablanca
November 5th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Funny
November 5th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
@joansmor
Thanks Joan. 😀😀😀
November 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
Always better to be chatty and friendly rather than grumpy.
November 5th, 2023  
