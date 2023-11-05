“Have a chat”

This is the “patient information board” next to each patient’s bed. A few days before this was taken a nurse put next to the heading of “patient’s preferred name” - “John “have a chat””!!! Cheeky.

A bit more:

I’ve always been chatty. And this was in fact my nickname for a few decades! The nurse’s name was Gabi and she talked a bit. So I told her I would use “gabs” to remember her name. She laughed and told me all her friends call her that!!! We had a nice chat.