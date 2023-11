My two granddaughters, Maddie (left) and Ellie

This was NOT taken by me but by their father, my son. I was in bed most of the day and just didn’t take photos. I asked my daughter in law in New Zealand to send this to me. It was taken a few days ago.



(I’m a bit indisposed so I am going back through the last few weeks’ photos and uploading the photographs that didn’t make the October cut. There are only so many hospital photos I can upload!! 😀😀😀)