Photo 424
Small lunch today!
My choice. The food here is excellent but I am not very hungry.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
8
0
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
920
photos
191
followers
384
following
417
418
419
420
421
422
423
424
Views
11
Comments
8
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
3rd November 2023 11:54am
Tags
lunch
,
hospital
,
tray
Bill Davidson
Not a lot!
November 3rd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@billdavidson
Thanks Bill. My choice. The food here is excellent but I am not very hungry.
November 3rd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@billdavidson
And the food tray is huge. That’s why it got my attention!!
November 3rd, 2023
Kathy A
ace
I think it looks like a decent lunch made to look tiny on that huge tray
November 3rd, 2023
Pam Knowler
ace
Wishing you a speedy recovery!
November 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Wishing you wellness and healing. You're lucky to have good food. Our hospitals are lacking in that department.
November 3rd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@kjarn
The huge tray is the only size they have and it’s designed so as not to be easily be tipped over. It was actually a small lunch a turkey salad wrap and small yoghurt.
November 3rd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@pamknowler
@marlboromaam
thanks. The different daily soups are always delicious.
November 3rd, 2023
