Previous
Photo 423
My usual morning snack to help me through the day!! 😂😂😂
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
7
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
919
photos
190
followers
383
following
115% complete
416
417
418
419
420
421
422
423
Views
12
Comments
7
Album
2022/23
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
2nd November 2023 9:20am
Privacy
Public
Tags
pills
,
medication
Lesley
ace
That’s a mouthful. Not all at once I hope.
November 2nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Counting my gummy vitamins and calcium I take about the same amount but divided though out the day.
November 2nd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@tinley23
I did once take them all at once. Just for fun. It wasn’t much fun!
November 2nd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
@joansmor
Thanks Joan. I only take another three at night. So this handful is pretty much it.
November 2nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
That’s enough to make you shake, rattle and roll.
November 2nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Crikey, you must rattle when you walk.
November 2nd, 2023
Dione Giorgio
So many for a whole day, and still not enough. As long as they keep you going why not have them and more if needed.
November 2nd, 2023
365 Project
close
