My usual morning snack to help me through the day!! 😂😂😂 by johnfalconer
My usual morning snack to help me through the day!! 😂😂😂

2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

John Falconer

Lesley ace
That’s a mouthful. Not all at once I hope.
November 2nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Counting my gummy vitamins and calcium I take about the same amount but divided though out the day.
November 2nd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
@tinley23
I did once take them all at once. Just for fun. It wasn’t much fun!
November 2nd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
@joansmor
Thanks Joan. I only take another three at night. So this handful is pretty much it.
November 2nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
That’s enough to make you shake, rattle and roll.
November 2nd, 2023  
Babs ace
Crikey, you must rattle when you walk.
November 2nd, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
So many for a whole day, and still not enough. As long as they keep you going why not have them and more if needed.
November 2nd, 2023  
