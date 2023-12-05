Photo Sketch of Boronia House Mosman.

Previous
Sketch of Boronia House Mosman.
Boronia House is a heritage listed former residence located in Military Road, in the wealthy Sydney suburb of Mosman, NSW, Australia.

It was built during 1885 together with an identical mansion adjacent to this one for two brothers who made their fortune in building horse carriages. The properties were sold when the carriage business collapsed and the brothers were bankrupted.

The building became the Mosman library for many years. Then an up-market marriage/event business, until Covid! Now it is going to be used as a health resort.

The second property was demolished and “developed” into new flats and a service station many years ago.

This remaining property has now been owned by Mosman Council for over 100 years and thankfully is now Federally and NSW heritage listed.

I used an app called Photo Sketch to give this photo a bit of a drawn appearance.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
124% complete

Diana ace
What a great image of this beautiful house, lovely processing too.
December 6th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful mansion. I love those railings.
December 6th, 2023  
