Photo 454
Someone’s good femur. My titanium femur.
This is a composite photo of my leg and what a good leg should look like!
The good leg was downloaded free and for any use including commercial use from Researchgate.net.
The bad leg is a composite of thumbnails of my X-rays. There was no complete “whole of leg” x-Ray available for me at today’s appointment.
The leg is healing wonderfully although I’m reliably informed that the titanium plates, screws and band will definitely set off the alarms at airport security.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
2
0
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
954
photos
200
followers
384
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2022/23
Taken
5th December 2023 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
broken
,
leg
,
collage
,
x-ray
Diana
ace
How amazing that looks and what can all be done today. Good that it is healing well and you can soon be out and about again.
December 6th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, wow, you did a good job of breaking that femur, but they seem to have done a good job of fixing it too!
December 6th, 2023
