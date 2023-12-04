Someone’s good femur. My titanium femur.

This is a composite photo of my leg and what a good leg should look like!



The good leg was downloaded free and for any use including commercial use from Researchgate.net.



The bad leg is a composite of thumbnails of my X-rays. There was no complete “whole of leg” x-Ray available for me at today’s appointment.



The leg is healing wonderfully although I’m reliably informed that the titanium plates, screws and band will definitely set off the alarms at airport security.