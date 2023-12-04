Previous
Someone’s good femur. My titanium femur. by johnfalconer
Photo 454

Someone’s good femur. My titanium femur.

This is a composite photo of my leg and what a good leg should look like!

The good leg was downloaded free and for any use including commercial use from Researchgate.net.

The bad leg is a composite of thumbnails of my X-rays. There was no complete “whole of leg” x-Ray available for me at today’s appointment.

The leg is healing wonderfully although I’m reliably informed that the titanium plates, screws and band will definitely set off the alarms at airport security.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Diana ace
How amazing that looks and what can all be done today. Good that it is healing well and you can soon be out and about again.
December 6th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, wow, you did a good job of breaking that femur, but they seem to have done a good job of fixing it too!
December 6th, 2023  
