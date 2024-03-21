Previous
Twice a day. It never ends! by johnfalconer
Photo 563

Twice a day. It never ends!

“Sand bubbler crabs live in burrows in the sand, where they remain during high tide. When the tide is out, they emerge on to the surface of the sand, and pass the sand through their mouthparts, eating detritus and plankton, and discarding the processed sand as pellets, which cover the beach. The crabs work radially from the entrance to their burrows, which they re-enter as the tide rises and disintegrates the pellets. In each burrow, the crab waits out the high tide in a bubble of air. The material consumed by sand bubbler crabs has a very low concentration of organic matter, which is concentrated by egestion of indigestible material. (From Wikipedia)
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

John Falconer

Steve Chappell ace
Great photo, and a fascinating life they lead
March 23rd, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Great collage and narrative.
March 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Amazing capture and what a great and interesting narrative!
March 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing, I've never seen this before
March 23rd, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@swchappell @louannwarren @ludwigsdiana @365projectorgchristine Thanks for the much appreciated comments. The sand bubbler crabs are common at a lot of the Australian beaches.
March 23rd, 2024  
Mary Siegle ace
Fascinating!
March 23rd, 2024  
