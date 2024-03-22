Victor Martinez Parada - Una guitarrista extraordinaria.

“Chilean-born, Victor Martinez Parada is recognised as one of the world's finest classical Latin-American avant-garde solo guitarists. An accomplished performer, composer & teacher, he has an extensive list of music in his repertoire, ranging from classical to modern to South American folk to avant-garde. He has composed pieces for solo guitar, ensembles including duos, trios, quartets, sextets, as well as for guitar & ensemble, & guitar quartet & symphony orchestra.” (Sourced from promoter’s website). He migrated to Australia around 1979.



He and his guitar have supported Santana, Gypsy Kings, Joan Armatrading, Michael Franti (Spearhead), Buena Vista Social Club, The Beach Boys, Concrete Blonde, King Solomon Burke, Blind Boys of Alabama, Human Nature, Machine gun Fellatio, Brian Ferry, Jackson Brown, Jenny Morris, George Benson, Bic Runga, Raúl Malo, Mental as Anything, Anthony Callea, Richard Clapton, Tania Libertad, Wendy Mathews, Jimmy Barnes, Diesel, Camerata Portena, Deni Hines, Guy Sebastian, Trombone Shortie and Taj Mahal, amongst others!