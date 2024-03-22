Previous
Victor Martinez Parada - Una guitarrista extraordinaria. by johnfalconer
Victor Martinez Parada - Una guitarrista extraordinaria.

“Chilean-born, Victor Martinez Parada is recognised as one of the world's finest classical Latin-American avant-garde solo guitarists. An accomplished performer, composer & teacher, he has an extensive list of music in his repertoire, ranging from classical to modern to South American folk to avant-garde. He has composed pieces for solo guitar, ensembles including duos, trios, quartets, sextets, as well as for guitar & ensemble, & guitar quartet & symphony orchestra.” (Sourced from promoter’s website). He migrated to Australia around 1979.

He and his guitar have supported Santana, Gypsy Kings, Joan Armatrading,  Michael Franti (Spearhead), Buena Vista Social Club, The Beach Boys, Concrete Blonde, King Solomon Burke, Blind Boys of Alabama, Human Nature, Machine gun Fellatio, Brian Ferry, Jackson Brown, Jenny Morris, George Benson, Bic Runga, Raúl Malo, Mental as Anything, Anthony Callea, Richard Clapton, Tania Libertad, Wendy Mathews, Jimmy Barnes, Diesel, Camerata Portena, Deni Hines, Guy Sebastian, Trombone Shortie and Taj Mahal, amongst others!
John Falconer

Diana ace
A fabulous portrait of what sounds like an amazing guitarist, I wish I could listen to him! I might just check YouTube ;-)
March 23rd, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Fantastic portrait. That's quite a resume he has!
March 23rd, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
The Buena Vista Social Club! This is a lovely portrait.
March 23rd, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks. You will find quite a bit of his work on YouTube.
March 23rd, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@swchappell @louannwarren
I briefly talked to him. He has certainly had a great life with his music.
March 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful portrait, tells a great story
March 23rd, 2024  
winghong_ho
I like guitar music.
March 23rd, 2024  
Mary Siegle ace
Very nice portrait! I imagine it was a wonderful concert. Thank you for the information.
March 23rd, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@365projectorgchristine @wh2021 @mcsiegle
Thanks. This guy is wonderful to listen to and even more wonderful to watch him play!
March 23rd, 2024  
