Photo 635
“What nicer thing can you do for somebody than make them breakfast?” Anthony Bourdain
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
1
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
1st June 2024 9:55am
Tags
food
,
breakfast
,
health
Diana
ace
As I scrolled down the first thing that entered my mind was "I would love that for breakfast". Such a delicious capture and detail.
June 3rd, 2024
JackieR
ace
wash up as well??
June 3rd, 2024
