“Surely it can’t get any worse than this?” by johnfalconer
“Surely it can’t get any worse than this?”

Live crabs in the tank at the Sydney Fish Markets.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

John Falconer

KV ace
They are crammed in there... aren't they?
June 2nd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Fascinating looking. Poor things.
June 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
They look healthy enough but I would not want to buy.
June 2nd, 2024  
