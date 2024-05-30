Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 633
Part of The Aaron Blakey Quartet.
Great jazz at the Botany View Hotel Newtown!
Sorry about the quality. There was not much available light.
30th May 2024
30th May 24
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1143
photos
216
followers
366
following
173% complete
View this month »
627
628
629
630
631
632
633
634
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2022/24
Taken
30th May 2024 9:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
jazz
,
double
,
bass
,
saxophone
KV
ace
These musicians are definitely feeling the music.
June 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super candid shot -
June 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great capture in spite of the lighting.
June 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Cool candid
June 2nd, 2024
Jerzy
ace
A lot of places don't allow cameras but the cell phones get through. Good shot
June 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close