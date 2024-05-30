Previous
Next
Part of The Aaron Blakey Quartet. by johnfalconer
Photo 633

Part of The Aaron Blakey Quartet.

Great jazz at the Botany View Hotel Newtown!

Sorry about the quality. There was not much available light.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
These musicians are definitely feeling the music.
June 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super candid shot -
June 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great capture in spite of the lighting.
June 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Cool candid
June 2nd, 2024  
Jerzy ace
A lot of places don't allow cameras but the cell phones get through. Good shot
June 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise