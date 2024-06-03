Sign up
Photo 637
Territorial black swan. Get out of here.
The duck pond at Centennial Park, Sydney.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
Tags
black
,
bird
,
park
,
sydney
,
swan
,
centennial
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding action shot
June 4th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@seattlite
Thanks Gloria.
June 4th, 2024
