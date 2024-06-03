Previous
Territorial black swan. Get out of here. by johnfalconer
Photo 637

Territorial black swan. Get out of here.

The duck pond at Centennial Park, Sydney.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
174% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Outstanding action shot
June 4th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@seattlite
Thanks Gloria.
June 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise