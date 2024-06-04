Sign up
Previous
Photo 638
Black swan
Black swan preening at Centennial Parklands Sydney
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
6
5
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1147
photos
216
followers
365
following
174% complete
638
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
2022/24
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd June 2024 10:38am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
black
,
bird
,
sydney
,
swan
Mark St Clair
ace
Oh... I love it!
June 7th, 2024
KV
ace
Beautiful!
June 7th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Love that flash of red.
June 7th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gorgeous!
June 7th, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
It looks so elegant!
I had an Aussie children's book about a black swan when I was little. Actually, it was part of a set-- Bayamul the Black Swan, Jackie the Laughing Kookaburra, Harry the Hairy-Nosed Wombat, and Rufus the Red Kangaroo are the ones I remember most... Thanks for jogging that memory with your beautiful swan photo!
June 7th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
And showing off his beautifully elegant neck at the same time. Lovely shot.
June 7th, 2024
