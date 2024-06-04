Previous
Black swan by johnfalconer
Black swan

Black swan preening at Centennial Parklands Sydney
John Falconer

Mark St Clair ace
Oh... I love it!
June 7th, 2024  
KV ace
Beautiful!
June 7th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Love that flash of red.
June 7th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Gorgeous!
June 7th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
It looks so elegant!

I had an Aussie children's book about a black swan when I was little. Actually, it was part of a set-- Bayamul the Black Swan, Jackie the Laughing Kookaburra, Harry the Hairy-Nosed Wombat, and Rufus the Red Kangaroo are the ones I remember most... Thanks for jogging that memory with your beautiful swan photo!
June 7th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
And showing off his beautifully elegant neck at the same time. Lovely shot.
June 7th, 2024  
