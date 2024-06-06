Previous
St Mary’s Catholic Church, North Sydney. by johnfalconer
Photo 640

St Mary’s Catholic Church, North Sydney.

6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
June 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
So simple and yet so very beautiful.
June 10th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and a beautiful looking church.
June 10th, 2024  
Karen ace
Great symmetry with a fantastic leading line.
June 10th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@wh2021 @ludwigsdiana @mittens @cocokinetic
Thanks. I’ve never been inside this church before. It’s beautiful.
June 10th, 2024  
Barb ace
Beautiful!! Feel as though I could walk right into your photo and down that aisle!
June 10th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful interior capture of this church...nice symmetry, repetition, light
June 10th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A beautiful shurch interior!

Ian
June 10th, 2024  
