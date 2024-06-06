Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 640
St Mary’s Catholic Church, North Sydney.
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
8
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1150
photos
216
followers
365
following
175% complete
View this month »
634
635
636
637
638
639
640
641
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
2022/24
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
4th June 2024 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
mary
,
sydney
,
north
,
alter
,
parishioner
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
June 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
So simple and yet so very beautiful.
June 10th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and a beautiful looking church.
June 10th, 2024
Karen
ace
Great symmetry with a fantastic leading line.
June 10th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@wh2021
@ludwigsdiana
@mittens
@cocokinetic
Thanks. I’ve never been inside this church before. It’s beautiful.
June 10th, 2024
Barb
ace
Beautiful!! Feel as though I could walk right into your photo and down that aisle!
June 10th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful interior capture of this church...nice symmetry, repetition, light
June 10th, 2024
Fisher Family
A beautiful shurch interior!
Ian
June 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Thanks. I’ve never been inside this church before. It’s beautiful.
Ian