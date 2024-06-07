Sign up
Previous
Photo 641
The only way to get the winning shot?
But don’t worry. There were no cars or trams on the road this afternoon.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
175% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
8th June 2024 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
photography
,
tram
winghong_ho
Great candid capture.
June 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous candid and street shot, did he spot you or was he too busy?
June 10th, 2024
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
Like the boots, has real soul about this capture John.
June 10th, 2024
Karen
ace
A classic shot! It's wonderful! The guy himself has great character, what with his photographer pose, and his black and red gear. Very neat!
Perhaps he was waiting to get a kind of motion/zoom blur shot of a tram approaching? What we dont all do for a capture!
June 10th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@wh2021
Thanks.
June 10th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks Diana. He was with our group. We a couple of great chats.
June 10th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@ladymagpie
I’m with you. Certainly beats my boring black boots. I think he got some great shots too.
June 10th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@cocokinetic
Absolutely Karen.
June 10th, 2024
Barb
ace
Wish I could get down on the ground like this for a different perspective for some of my photo ops! LOL Great capture, John!
June 10th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Fab capture, a very keen photographer
June 10th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great candid
June 10th, 2024
amyK
ace
Cool photo action capture
June 10th, 2024
