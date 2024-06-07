Previous
The only way to get the winning shot? by johnfalconer
Photo 641

The only way to get the winning shot?

But don’t worry. There were no cars or trams on the road this afternoon.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
175% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Great candid capture.
June 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous candid and street shot, did he spot you or was he too busy?
June 10th, 2024  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
Like the boots, has real soul about this capture John.
June 10th, 2024  
Karen ace
A classic shot! It's wonderful! The guy himself has great character, what with his photographer pose, and his black and red gear. Very neat!

Perhaps he was waiting to get a kind of motion/zoom blur shot of a tram approaching? What we dont all do for a capture!
June 10th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@wh2021
Thanks.
June 10th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks Diana. He was with our group. We a couple of great chats.
June 10th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@ladymagpie
I’m with you. Certainly beats my boring black boots. I think he got some great shots too.
June 10th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@cocokinetic
Absolutely Karen.
June 10th, 2024  
Barb ace
Wish I could get down on the ground like this for a different perspective for some of my photo ops! LOL Great capture, John!
June 10th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Fab capture, a very keen photographer
June 10th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great candid
June 10th, 2024  
amyK ace
Cool photo action capture
June 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise