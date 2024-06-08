Previous
Tony Ronalds from New Brunswick, Canada. by johnfalconer
Photo 642

Tony Ronalds from New Brunswick, Canada.

There weren’t too many people in the pub that night so Tony and I had a lovely chat. He’s a great entertainer.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

John Falconer

Photo Details

Dave ace
Nice shot. You captured the light of the stage beautifully.
June 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great portrait.
June 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot !
June 12th, 2024  
