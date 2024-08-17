Previous
Students and teachers at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music. by johnfalconer
Students and teachers at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.

There were almost as many in the orchestra as there were in the audience. So sneaky iPhone photos were not noticed.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

John Falconer

Sam Palmer
A personal concert.
August 17th, 2024  
Almost. There were only about 40 in the audience. A real pity as the music was terrific.
August 17th, 2024  
I like the choice of b&w. The symmetry and details are beautiful.
August 17th, 2024  
