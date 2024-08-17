Sign up
Photo 712
Students and teachers at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.
There were almost as many in the orchestra as there were in the audience. So sneaky iPhone photos were not noticed.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
3
2
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
Views
18
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2022/24
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
16th August 2024 8:01pm
Privacy
Public
music
sydney
students
conservatorium
Sam Palmer
A personal concert.
August 17th, 2024
John Falconer
@samcat
Almost. There were only about 40 in the audience. A real pity as the music was terrific.
August 17th, 2024
Shutterbug
I like the choice of b&w. The symmetry and details are beautiful.
August 17th, 2024
Almost. There were only about 40 in the audience. A real pity as the music was terrific.