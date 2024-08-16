Previous
Next
No photos of the bridge today!! 😀😀😀 by johnfalconer
Photo 711

No photos of the bridge today!! 😀😀😀

16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
195% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jan Talmon ace
😂
August 17th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
@talmon
The worker was fixing a fence and he was laughing his head off at me trying to take his photo. It was all good natured banter.
August 17th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Funny. The title is perfect.
August 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise