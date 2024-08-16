Sign up
Photo 711
No photos of the bridge today!! 😀😀😀
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
John Falconer
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross's fault as...
705
706
707
708
709
710
711
712
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2022/24
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th August 2024 11:32am
Privacy
Tags
bridge
,
sydney
,
harbour
,
worker
Jan Talmon
ace
😂
August 17th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@talmon
The worker was fixing a fence and he was laughing his head off at me trying to take his photo. It was all good natured banter.
August 17th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Funny. The title is perfect.
August 17th, 2024
The worker was fixing a fence and he was laughing his head off at me trying to take his photo. It was all good natured banter.