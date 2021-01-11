Previous
Next
Building one wall at a time? by johnfalconer
156 / 365

Building one wall at a time?

11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
how comes? haven;t seen such building technique... except in lego :D
January 11th, 2021  
Jennie B. ace
Nice pov
January 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise