It’s all in the context.

moni kozi quite rightly commented that they both were not very good looking. I agree entirely.
In the interests of fairness, I then went back to both buildings and photographed them again in context as shown above.
The "ugly" skyscraper is lost in the other buildings around it. It will never be noticed.
However the "ugly" apartment block is out on its own on a peninsula jutting into the middle of the harbour near the Sydney Harbour Bridge. It stands out like a sore thumb and it is in this context that it was labelled the ugliest building in Australia over 60 years ago.