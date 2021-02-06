Previous
It's all in the context. by johnfalconer
It’s all in the context.

On 25 January 2021 I uploaded a photo I called "The ugliest building in Australia": https://365project.org/johnfalconer/365/2021-01-25

I had previously uploaded another building under construction: https://365project.org/johnfalconer/365/2021-01-11

moni kozi quite rightly commented that they both were not very good looking. I agree entirely.

In the interests of fairness, I then went back to both buildings and photographed them again in context as shown above.

The "ugly" skyscraper is lost in the other buildings around it. It will never be noticed.

However the "ugly" apartment block is out on its own on a peninsula jutting into the middle of the harbour near the Sydney Harbour Bridge. It stands out like a sore thumb and it is in this context that it was labelled the ugliest building in Australia over 60 years ago.
6th February 2021

John Falconer

Lynda McG
Haha, that really is an eyesore standing on the headland. I would have thought they would have rebuilt it if it is so close to Sydney harbour bridge. The top photo is like you say easier on the eye, being merged in with the other skyscrapers!
February 7th, 2021  
Maggiemae
Oh, we have one just like this above Auckland Harbour! The top photo is tremendous!
February 7th, 2021  
