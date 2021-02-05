Sign up
You! Get back in line!
Osteospermum (osteospermum Barberiae)
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia.
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
sydney
,
osteospermum
Pat Thacker
Haha there's always one isn't there?
I love your title and the details and colours are just super in this, fav.
February 5th, 2021
moni kozi
And whatch' a gonna do if i ain't????
February 5th, 2021
moni kozi
Splendid colours and details!
February 5th, 2021
