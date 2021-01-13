Previous
Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose. by johnfalconer
158 / 365

Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.

The top photo is trams on George Street Sydney in 1906 and the bottom photo is today near the same spot on George Street, Sydney, 115 years later.

Trams were introduced to Sydney in 1879 and then closed down all over Sydney in 1961 and at great cost and inconvenience all the track work and infrastructure was torn up or pulled down. In the last 10 years at great cost and inconvenience the track work and infrastructure has been put back.

The only good thing? The Sydney Opera House is built on what was once the main city tram sheds.

(Note: The old photo is in the public domain at the NSW State Archives and is free for me to publish.)
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

John Falconer

Jennie B. ace
I love this John, the contrasting of old and new. I even spot a horse in the old photo. Terrible that it was all torn up only to be rebuilt.
January 13th, 2021  
John Falconer ace
@jb030958
Thanks. I almost didn’t notice the horse when I was cropping the original!!
January 13th, 2021  
