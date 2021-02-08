Previous
Super Bowl LV - Sydney style. by johnfalconer
Super Bowl LV - Sydney style.

Kick off was at 10:30am Monday morning. Yes. Monday morning.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

John Falconer

Maggiemae ace
An unusual time to watch a big game - so important to many!
February 9th, 2021  
John Falconer ace
@maggiemae
And a very very unusual time to have a drink of booze!!! Especially since we in Australia don’t really understand NFL that well! -:)
February 9th, 2021  
CC Folk ace
Funny! I hadn't thought about the unusual time but at least it isn't in the middle of the night! Doesn't look like covid is an issue either?!?
February 9th, 2021  
