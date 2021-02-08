Sign up
184 / 365
Super Bowl LV - Sydney style.
Kick off was at 10:30am Monday morning. Yes. Monday morning.
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
258
photos
114
followers
295
following
Tags
black
,
and
,
bowl
,
super
,
white.
,
sydney
Maggiemae
ace
An unusual time to watch a big game - so important to many!
February 9th, 2021
John Falconer
ace
@maggiemae
And a very very unusual time to have a drink of booze!!! Especially since we in Australia don’t really understand NFL that well! -:)
February 9th, 2021
CC Folk
ace
Funny! I hadn't thought about the unusual time but at least it isn't in the middle of the night! Doesn't look like covid is an issue either?!?
February 9th, 2021
