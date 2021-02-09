White tailed or white tipped spider (lampona cylindrata)|

Apparently I slept with this guy last night. He woke me up by crawling over my face. His body is about 10mm and the female body is twice that size. He is venomous to small insects etc and lives mainly from eating other species of spiders. If he were to bite a human it would be like a bee or wasp sting. A nasty little red mark only.



But. But. But. The problem is I took this photo with my iPhone. I then reached our for my other camera and he bolted. That means the little beggar is still there in my bed! Hopefully there is nothing to eat there and he’s moved on.