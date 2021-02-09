Previous
White tailed or white tipped spider (lampona cylindrata)| by johnfalconer
White tailed or white tipped spider (lampona cylindrata)|

Apparently I slept with this guy last night. He woke me up by crawling over my face. His body is about 10mm and the female body is twice that size. He is venomous to small insects etc and lives mainly from eating other species of spiders. If he were to bite a human it would be like a bee or wasp sting. A nasty little red mark only.

But. But. But. The problem is I took this photo with my iPhone. I then reached our for my other camera and he bolted. That means the little beggar is still there in my bed! Hopefully there is nothing to eat there and he’s moved on.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia.
Van
😬
Hopefully you will find him soon.
February 9th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
OMG. I’d have the sheets off the bed in a flash. That is the rudest awakening I have heard of.
February 9th, 2021  
Kat
Yikes, shivers down the back bone, I would seriously have to fine it.
February 9th, 2021  
John Falconer ace
@gapandgain @shutterbug49 @katford
I’m sure he’s long gone to under the wardrobe or the back of the cupboard.
February 9th, 2021  
