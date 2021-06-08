Previous
Before and after. by johnfalconer
302 / 365

Before and after.

I took the photo of Charlie my grandson months ago. That’s the photo on the left. His mother (my daughter) wanted a copy so I thought I’d better do some basic editing. I didn’t realise that I had taken the shot on my iPhone in portrait mode. No idea. I then went in to edit the photo on my phone. To get from left to the photo on the right was literally one button. All up about 10 seconds. Then a minute or two to see what happened. Then accept and voila. I still can’t believe it. How simple is that.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
Kathy A ace
Will you share which button it was that produced that change
June 8th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Sometimes editing on phones can be so much easier that photoshop etc. I think eventually they may be out of business.
Nice shot.
June 8th, 2021  
John Falconer ace
@kjarn @carole_sandford
Thanks.
Kathy. The photo must be taken “portrait” mode. This is on the camera settings in the screen. Open in photos. Press edit. Press the little cube button. And select “stage light”. And that’s that. Easy.
June 8th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Going to give that a try. Thanks
June 8th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice result
June 8th, 2021  
