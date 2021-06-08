Before and after.

I took the photo of Charlie my grandson months ago. That’s the photo on the left. His mother (my daughter) wanted a copy so I thought I’d better do some basic editing. I didn’t realise that I had taken the shot on my iPhone in portrait mode. No idea. I then went in to edit the photo on my phone. To get from left to the photo on the right was literally one button. All up about 10 seconds. Then a minute or two to see what happened. Then accept and voila. I still can’t believe it. How simple is that.
Nice shot.
Thanks.
Kathy. The photo must be taken “portrait” mode. This is on the camera settings in the screen. Open in photos. Press edit. Press the little cube button. And select “stage light”. And that’s that. Easy.