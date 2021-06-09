Previous
Sulphur crested cockatoo at the park. by johnfalconer
303 / 365

Sulphur crested cockatoo at the park.

9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

John Falconer

@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
quite the close up :)
June 9th, 2021  
@annied
There were about one hundred cockatoos in the park and you could could get close to most of them but this guy let me get to a metre.
June 9th, 2021  
Oh he is gorgeous.
June 9th, 2021  
Cool POV.
June 9th, 2021  
