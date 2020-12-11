Sign up
23 / 365
Pest control indeed!
Our new pest control (for killer spiders in our area) left us these packets of what I just assumed were rat poison or the like. In fact they are M&Ms!!
11th December 2020
11th Dec 20
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Others
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
11th December 2020 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spider
,
pest
,
rat
,
poison
moni kozi
ahahahahaaaa! perhaps M&Ms are rat poison... you know, like sugar for dogs
December 15th, 2020
