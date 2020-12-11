Previous
Pest control indeed! by johnfalconer
23 / 365

Pest control indeed!

Our new pest control (for killer spiders in our area) left us these packets of what I just assumed were rat poison or the like. In fact they are M&Ms!!
11th December 2020 11th Dec 20

John Falconer

moni kozi
ahahahahaaaa! perhaps M&Ms are rat poison... you know, like sugar for dogs
December 15th, 2020  
