How low can you go? SailGP helicopter TV broadcast crew.

This helicopter is very low. In another photo his blades are stirring up the water below it.

From Wikipedia:

“SailGP is an international sailing competition that features high-performance F50 foiling catamarans, where teams compete across a season of multiple grands prix around the world. Its reigning champions are Tom Slingsby's Australia SailGP Team, who won their 3rd consecutive title in the 2022-23 SailGP championship.”