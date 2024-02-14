Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
168 / 365
An attempt at dual toning
This is a very old door at the North Head Quarantine Station heritage site. I tried my first attempt dual toning using blue and red curves. It took me forever just to get this far.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
I did upload a a lot of photos up to mid 2017 but these were lost by me. Certainly not Ross’s fault as...
1029
photos
214
followers
346
following
46% complete
View this month »
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
Latest from all albums
520
521
522
523
524
525
526
168
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Others
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
6th February 2024 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
station
,
dual
,
toning
,
quarantine
Babs
ace
Well done.
February 14th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done , not an easy task !
February 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close