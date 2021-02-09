Previous
Mexican hat in black and white. by johnfalconer
Mexican hat in black and white.

The black and white months is a bit of a challenge for me!!! So I’ve created this little challenge for everyone else.

Can you name the 6 colours in this very colourful Mexican hat. A through F.

9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

John Falconer

Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
