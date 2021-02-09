Sign up
73 / 365
Mexican hat in black and white.
The black and white months is a bit of a challenge for me!!! So I’ve created this little challenge for everyone else.
Can you name the 6 colours in this very colourful Mexican hat. A through F.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
John Falconer
ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia.
Tags
hat
,
mexican
,
be.
