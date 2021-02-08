Previous
Next
Not so appetising in black and white. by johnfalconer
72 / 365

Not so appetising in black and white.

Somehow my Super Bowl margaritas don’t look so tasty in black and white. Let me assure you they were great.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

John Falconer

ace
@johnfalconer
Scottish born, Australian raised, lived in Thailand for many years. Now back living in Sydney, Australia. I started 1,000 years ago around about when the...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

CC Folk ace
I do love a good margarita! :)
February 9th, 2021  
John Falconer ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks. I didn’t realise a spelt margarita incorrectly until I saw your comment. These ones were ok not really terrific. There was no salt around the time of the glass.
February 9th, 2021  
CC Folk ace
@johnfalconer I didn't notice the spelling mishap! And...you must have a salted rim! :)
February 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise