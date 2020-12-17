Previous
Arundel cafe by josiegilbert
Photo 399

Arundel cafe

This cafe/cake shop in Arundel decided to gift wrap the building as part of its Christmas decorations.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Josie Gilbert

Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks fabulous.
December 20th, 2020  
