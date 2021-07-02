Sign up
Photo 451
Strawberries
I bought some new strawberry plants this year and the first crop is just about ripe.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
3
0
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
454
photos
53
followers
152
following
124% complete
447
448
449
450
451
452
453
454
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-PL8
Taken
3rd July 2021 12:26pm
Tags
fruit
,
strawberries
,
berries
,
summer
,
gardening
Brian Moody
ace
They look delicious
July 9th, 2021
Chris Cook
ace
Do they ever look good
July 9th, 2021
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
July 9th, 2021
