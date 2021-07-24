Previous
Train by josiegilbert
Photo 460

Train

This is the little train that runs from Mewsbrook Park in Rustington along the seafront. It is run and maintained by volunteers and gives tourists and locals much enjoyment.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
