Photo 461
Rudbeckia
I liked the way this pink rudbeckia poked out of this wispy grass, especially as the grass was moving in the wind.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL8
Taken
24th July 2021 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
grass
,
gardening
,
rudbeckia
