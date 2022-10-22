Sign up
Photo 535
tethering rings
This wall in Chichester used to be part of the old cattle market, which has now been converted into a car park. The old rings that the cattle were tethered to have been left in the wall.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
1
0
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Tags
cattle
,
animals
,
walls
,
markets
,
chichester
JackieR
ace
I've never noticed those!!!! Fabulous curves
October 24th, 2022
