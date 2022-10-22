Previous
tethering rings by josiegilbert
tethering rings

This wall in Chichester used to be part of the old cattle market, which has now been converted into a car park. The old rings that the cattle were tethered to have been left in the wall.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
JackieR ace
I've never noticed those!!!! Fabulous curves
October 24th, 2022  
