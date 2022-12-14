Sign up
Photo 548
Patching Pond
Now that the weather has been freezing for a few days, there is a thin layer of ice on Patching Pond.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
0
0
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
549
photos
60
followers
158
following
150% complete
View this month »
542
543
544
545
546
547
548
549
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
14th December 2022 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
ice
,
water
,
pond
,
west
,
sussex
,
landscapes
,
lakes
,
ponds
,
patching
