Bognor sunset by josiegilbert
Bognor sunset

It was a cold day, but sunny and dry. We happened to be in Bognor just as the sun was setting behind the pier.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Agnes ace
Beautiful
December 16th, 2022  
